3 Georgia cities among best places to retire, according to WalletHub

When the scores were tallied, four of the top five best cities for retirement were in Florida, with Orlando landing the top spot with a score of 61.02. It was followed by Tampa; Charleston, S.C.; Miami; and Fort Lauderdale, in that order.

Georgia finished with three cities on the list: Atlanta, Augusta and Columbus.

Atlanta was ranked No. 22, with a score of 54.34. Although Georgia’s capital was No. 8 for activities, it was No. 168 for quality of life, which includes elder friendly job market, share of population over 65 living in poverty, caring community and strength of elder abuse protections. The city was No. 45 for 45 in affordability and No. 100 for health care.

Augusta made the top 100, finishing at No. 75 with a score of 49.32. Its strongest showing was in affordability, coming in at No. 13. However, the city was No. 172 for activities, 85 for quality of life and 160 for health care.

Georgia’s third city on the list, Columbus, finished at No. 135 with a score of 45.41. The city was No. 22 for affordability, 164 for activities, 135 for quality of life and 179 for health care.

When planning for retirement, you should consider your longevity.

“Many have not considered how old they might live — on average if you make it to age 65 you are looking at roughly another 8,000 days — (about the same amount of time from the middle to old age),” Karen Black, a professor of aging studies and social work at the University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee, told WalletHub.

You should also plan for how you intend to live, she said, including your living arrangement, your social life and maintaining your mental health.

Jeanette C. Takamura, dean emerita and professor at the School of Social Work at Columbia University, offers tips for people living on a fixed income: