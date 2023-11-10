Where can I find it: horehound hard candy, memento stuffed animals, leather alterations

BreakingNews
By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
19 minutes ago
Q: When I was a kid, my mother would give me horehound hard candy for a scratchy throat. Several years ago, I found a similar candy by Gilliam. They were horehound drops covered in fine sugar. Unfortunately, I don’t remember where I bought them. Can you possibly find these locally for me? Thank you. — Ronald P., Marietta

A: Gilliam Old-Fashioned Sanded Horehound Drops are naturally flavored and lightly coated with the sugar you described. The horehound herb is related to the mint family, and, to some, the flavor brings to mind root beer. You’ll usually find Gilliam Horehound Drops at Cracker Barrel, 2150 Delk Road, Marietta, 770-951-2602. Each 4.5-ounce bag costs $1.99.

Q: I’ve recently been given my mother’s and grandmother’s wedding dresses and would like to turn them into something myself, my brother and sisters can remember Mom and Grandma by. I’ve been able to find several businesses online that make stuffed animals from clothing, but nothing local. I would greatly prefer to deal with a local business. — Walter Strodl, Roswell

Credit: Shirt Off Your Back Quilts

Credit: Shirt Off Your Back Quilts

A: Contact Shirt Off Your Back Quilts, 2660 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, 470-550-1889. Since 2006, Amy Walsh and her staff have transformed wedding gowns, T-shirts and other sentimental pieces of clothing into quilts, stuffed bunnies, pillows and memory bears.

Q: I am looking for help in adjusting the shoulders of my favorite leather coat. It is my best coat, and although it is older, it has lots of wear left. Thank you for your trouble. — Sammie Hatcher, email

A: Sammie, I have a couple of suggestions for you regarding your favorite leather coat. Kim’s Alterations, 1492 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, 404-872-4486, has been in business for over a decade. The shop offers professional alterations on leather items. Other services include shoe repair and dry cleaning. Kim’s Alterations also hems and alters draperies. The other option is Queen’s Alterations, 6010 Sandy Springs Circle, Atlanta, 404-845-0408. This shop specializes in wedding dress alterations and tailors men’s suits, along with leather apparel.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
