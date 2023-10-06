Where can I find it: Sno-Caps candy, antique appraiser

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Q: Would you know if Sno-Caps candy has been discontinued? I have searched my usual stores and can only find it on Amazon for around $5 per box. I used to be able to find it at Walmart for $1.25, and I surely do not want to spend much more than that. Please help me find my favorite movie treat! Thank you. — Susan Kosturik, Dawsonville

A: Susan, the good news is that Nestlé Sno-Caps, the bite-size semi-sweet chocolate bits covered with crunchy white sprinkles, have not been discontinued. I have a few purchase options for you. You can find 3.1-ounce boxes of Sno-Caps for $1.80 at Party City, 2900 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-260-3110. Note that not all locations have them in stock, despite what the website says. They’re also available for $2.99 a box at Rocket Fizz, 128 S. Park Square SE, Marietta, 678-426-7520. And if you want to order in bulk without incurring any delivery fees, you can order 15 boxes for $18.75 ($1.25 each) from dollartree.com and have them delivered for free to a store near you.

Q: I thoroughly enjoy your column. I have many antique sterling trays, bowls and pitchers inherited from my family. I also have antique bric-a-brac, some of which might have value. Can you recommend an appraiser who would come to my house in Marietta? — Mickey Goodman, email

A: Thank you for reading, Mickey. Please get in touch with Aaron Art and Antiques Appraisal Services, 404-587-5711, aaronappraisalservices.com. A company expert can advise you not only about the worth (or lack thereof) of your items but also how best to go about selling them if that’s your aim. Aaron’s has been in the appraisal business for over a quarter century and conforms to the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and the technical and ethical requirements of the International Society of Appraisers (ISA).

You can stop looking

Louise Reed of Atlanta can only spot her favorite Spray ‘n Wash Stain Stick online at enormously inflated prices. Unfortunately for its many fans, Spray ‘n Wash Stain Stick was discontinued less than a year ago, according to the customer service representative I spoke with at the parent company, Reckitt Benckiser.

