New list ranks the best hospitals in Atlanta

Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases its annual list of the best hospitals around the nation.
This year’s list ranked the top 20 hospitals in the country. While no hospitals in the Southeast made the top 20 cut on the overall list, the publication also ranked the best hospitals in metro areas, including Atlanta.
“With more than 6,000 hospitals across the U.S., many patients face a choice about where they get treated. And which hospital they choose matters,” U.S. News & World Report notes in its new rankings published this week.
These are the top hospitals in metro Atlanta, according to U.S. News & World Report:
9. Piedmont Fayette Hospital
8. Gwinnett Medical Center
7. Northside Hospital-Forsyth
6. WellStar Kennestone Hospital
5. Emory University Hospital Midtown
4. Northside Hospital-Atlanta
3. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital
2. Emory St. Joseph’s Hosptial
1. Emory University Hospital