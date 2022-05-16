What to do if you choke while you’re alone

In a recent Scrubs Magazine article, several nurses shared their experiences of choking while by themselves.

“I was driving home after my hospital shift was over and eating a sandwich too quickly (hadn’t eaten all day),” nurse Michelle wrote. “I started choking so I slowed the car down while hurling myself onto my steering wheel, as hard as I could manage. It worked because that part of the sandwich that I had been choking on flew out of my mouth and splattered on the windshield!! I was fine after that. FYI: I was a CPR instructor.”