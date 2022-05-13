ajc logo
Don’t ignore these common eye problems

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Apart from an annual eye exam, it’s easy to go about your life without thinking much about your eye health. But you don’t want to miss the warning signs of potential disease or damage.

From twitches to flashes, from floaters to pain — here are five common eye issues that shouldn’t be ignored:

Pain

We can start by saying eye pain, in general, should never happen. If you’re experiencing any sort of eye pain you need to make an appointment with an eye doctor. Eye pain can be associated with glaucoma, as well as other diseases and infections.

Flashing and floating

Experiencing something “floating” in your eye can be disorienting. Sure, it might be an eyelash or residue from makeup. But seeing floaters, squiggly lines or flashes of light is reason enough to book your next eye exam. These sightings can be a sign of PVD, posterior vitreous detachment, or a tear that could lead to more damage and possible blindness if not fixed.

Red watery eyes

Red watery eyes can be caused by allergies or from wearing contacts for too long — even just staying up too long past your bedtime. But they can also be a sign of an infection of the cornea, aka keratitis, a common corneal ulcer (an inflammation or irritation of the cornea), which is the most common cause of corneal blindness in the U.S.

Double vision

Experiencing double vision is very common according to the Cleveland Clinic — around 800,000 people a year see an ophthalmologist for this reason. Although common, it still warrants a visit to the eye doctor. Double vision can mean your eyes aren’t operating properly or there could be a corneal problem.

Different size pupils

Experts share that around 15% of people experience anisocoria — uneven or unequal pupil size. Some babies are born with anisocoria, and it’s usually treated at birth. Adults experiencing different size pupils, however, are encouraged to see a doctor.

“It could be nothing or it could be an aneurysm, a tumor, a brain infection, or a sign of a stroke,” said Dr. Rebeca Taylor, a board-certified ophthalmologist with Nashville Vision Associates in an interview. “The point is to get in so we can figure it out.”

While all of these symptoms are common, they can also be cause for concern. Experts say it’s important to take eye health seriously and act as quickly as possible either to avoid or to help treat problems.

