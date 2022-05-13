Don’t ignore these common eye problems

Double vision

Experiencing double vision is very common according to the Cleveland Clinic — around 800,000 people a year see an ophthalmologist for this reason. Although common, it still warrants a visit to the eye doctor. Double vision can mean your eyes aren’t operating properly or there could be a corneal problem.

Different size pupils

Experts share that around 15% of people experience anisocoria — uneven or unequal pupil size. Some babies are born with anisocoria, and it’s usually treated at birth. Adults experiencing different size pupils, however, are encouraged to see a doctor.

“It could be nothing or it could be an aneurysm, a tumor, a brain infection, or a sign of a stroke,” said Dr. Rebeca Taylor, a board-certified ophthalmologist with Nashville Vision Associates in an interview. “The point is to get in so we can figure it out.”

While all of these symptoms are common, they can also be cause for concern. Experts say it’s important to take eye health seriously and act as quickly as possible either to avoid or to help treat problems.