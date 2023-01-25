What is ‘lucky girl syndrome,’ the trend taking over TikTok?

“Be delusional for a month and tell me your life doesn’t change,” she responded.

So does “lucky girl syndrome” really work? Manifestation coach Juliette Kristine Conner spoke with TODAY.com and claimed that the technique has been around for quite awhile.

“You want to be in a positive mood when you say it as this will make it feel more believable,” Conner told TODAY. “Trying to tell yourself that you’re lucky when you are feeling down will make it feel pushed and forced, like you’re lying to yourself.”

Explore Study says pop songs are best to fall asleep to

According to TODAY, here are some affirmations to help embrace the lucky girl mindset:

“Great things are always happening to me unexpectedly.”

“I’m so lucky.”

“Everything works out in my favor.”

“It is always working out for me.”

“The universe is always working in my favor.”

“I’m the luckiest person I know.”

With this new wave of positive thinking, some TikTok users are calling it a modern day version of “The Secret,” a book from 2006 that focuses on the effects of positive thinking and the law of attraction.