BreakingNews
UPDATE: Fulton DA says indictment decisions will come soon in Trump probe
ajc logo
X

Study says pop songs are best to fall asleep to

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
After studying over 200,000 songs, researchers found the top songs to sleep to

We’re all familiar with creating workout playlists, but what about creating one for sleeping?

When you think about what might help you get to sleep, it’s often soothing sounds like ocean waves or whale songs, but a recent study from Aarhus University in Denmark may have you singing — or rather snoozing to — a different tune.

The study — which looked more than 200,000 songs on Spotify — compared classical music, pop songs and more traditional sleep sounds.

“The findings reveal previously unknown aspects of the audio features of sleep music,” explained the authors of the study. ”We were able to determine the universal and subgroup characteristics of sleep music in a unique, global dataset.”

ExploreHere’s how to create your ultimate workout playlist

People from all ages can benefit from listening to music either before or while sleeping. The Sleep Foundation reported that “adults who listened to 45 minutes of music before going to sleep reported having better sleep quality.”

The Danish study revealed that fast paced, energetic tracks are great for sleeping. “Dynamite” by K-pop group BTS and “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid were among the songs examined in the study.

ExploreStart your healthy eating journey with these five steps

“One could argue that music with high Energy and Danceability would be counterproductive for relaxation and sleep, however it is possible that they could increase relaxation when considering the interplay between repeated exposure, familiarity and predictive processing,” said the authors.

Using music as a sleep aid can be effective, but it’s just one part of having good sleep hygiene. According to The Sleep Doctor these recommendations can also help you prepare for a better night’s sleep:

  • Avoiding caffeine later in the day
  • Avoiding alcohol or large meals close to bedtime
  • Performing a relaxing activity before bed
  • Keeping your bedroom cool and dark

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Report: Chip Caray to leave Braves for Cardinals18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 99X is back: What happened to the players from its heyday?
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Snap Thai Fish House

Veterans of Atlanta’s Thai restaurant scene to open Snap Thai Fish House
55m ago

Credit: Jason Thrasher

William ‘Ort’ Carlton, beloved Athens character, leaves the building
3h ago

Credit: Jason Thrasher

William ‘Ort’ Carlton, beloved Athens character, leaves the building
3h ago

Developer pursues second large project south of Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest

Adele reveals struggles with sciatica; here’s what you should know about the condition
How cortisol levels can affect weight loss
More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising costs
Featured

Credit: TNS

Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
INDEPTH: Atlanta’s homicides are up for third year in a row
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top