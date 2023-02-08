What is Georgia day? Here is a quick explainer

Georgia Day is not a public holiday, but was created by the state’s General Assembly. According to National Today, the holiday is held on or around Feb. 12 every year as “the anniversary of the landing of the first colonists in Georgia under (James) Oglethorpe.”

Since being recognized as a state holiday in 1981, the holiday is sometimes observed by Georgia public schools. The big event of the holiday is the Georgia Day Parade in Savannah.