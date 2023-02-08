X
What is Georgia day? Here is a quick explainer

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

As one of the original 13 colonies, Georgia holds a special, historic place in the South. To commemorate its founding in 1733, each and every year, the Peach State celebrates Georgia Day.

Georgia Day is not a public holiday, but was created by the state’s General Assembly. According to National Today, the holiday is held on or around Feb. 12 every year as “the anniversary of the landing of the first colonists in Georgia under (James) Oglethorpe.”

Since being recognized as a state holiday in 1981, the holiday is sometimes observed by Georgia public schools. The big event of the holiday is the Georgia Day Parade in Savannah.

“The Georgia Historical Society invites students, teachers, and parents to participate in this student-focused annual event recognizing the span of Georgia’s diverse history during the commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony,” Georgia History Festival reported.

“The 2023 Georgia Day Parade will be held on February 10, 2023 at 10:45 a.m., in Savannah. The parade route begins at Forsyth Park and runs to City Hall. Public, private, parochial, and home school groups representing grades K-8 are invited to participate in this in-person event. The event is free but groups that would like to march in the parade must register in advance.”

Georgia Day celebrates a history that runs much deeper than the state’s founding as a British colony, however. What is now known as the state of Georgia was inhabited by Native American tribes for thousands of years. And there was a Spanish presence in the area before James Oglethorpe’s English settlement was founded in 1733.

Those interested in joining the 2023 Georgia Day Parade may register to participate here. The Georgia Historical Society will also be hosting the Georgia Day Parade Classroom Banner Competition for the holiday.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

