Welcome to ‘Maison des Bois,’ a $5.8m slice of Europe in Buckhead

“This home feels like we went to the French Countryside and brought the home back to Buckhead and put it here on this beautiful estate sized lot,” Harry Norman Realtors agent Carl Henry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The home exudes the Old World charm of being in France enjoying a beautiful Chateau sitting on 5 acres of rolling, wooded land yet it is in the heart of Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.”

The kitchen’s antique cupboard pops atop the room’s beautiful hardwood floors. A cream-white island ties the room together, matching the nearby countertop and cabinets with elegance.