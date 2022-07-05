ajc logo
X

Welcome to ‘Maison des Bois,’ a $5.8m slice of Europe in Buckhead

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
A French country chateau imported straight from Europe

With a $699,668 median home value in 2022, Buckhead boasts lots of fancy houses, opulent mega-mansions and lavish multi-million-dollar estates. This French country chateau is full of old world charm that stands out even in a neighborhood like this. It’s a gated 5-acre property that transports you to the French countryside.

Filled with authentic antiques imported from Europe, “Maison des Bois” features fireplaces, a theater, two offices, a nanny suite, an exercise room, craft room, limestone terrace, heated saltwater pool and summerhouse, meticulous landscaping, seven baths, two half-baths and seven bedrooms. All together, the home offers 10,860 square feet of pure luxury.

ajc.com

Credit: IMOTO

Credit: IMOTO

ExploreCoca-Cola heir’s long-abandoned mansion to become a senior living community

“This home feels like we went to the French Countryside and brought the home back to Buckhead and put it here on this beautiful estate sized lot,” Harry Norman Realtors agent Carl Henry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The home exudes the Old World charm of being in France enjoying a beautiful Chateau sitting on 5 acres of rolling, wooded land yet it is in the heart of Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.”

The kitchen’s antique cupboard pops atop the room’s beautiful hardwood floors. A cream-white island ties the room together, matching the nearby countertop and cabinets with elegance.

ajc.com

Credit: IMOTO

Credit: IMOTO

ExploreThis beautiful Blue Ridge Airbnb might have the best views in Georgia

The leisure room features a natural look filled with earthy browns and greenery. Three massive glass doors offer a full view of the meticulously groomed yard. A chandelier adds character o the space, drawing guests’ attention to the antique collection.

It may just be a taste of the old world, but for just shy of $6 million, one lucky Buckhead family will be living like the European aristocrats of old in no time.

Listing by Page and Carl Henry, Harry Norman Realtors

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million1h ago
New restaurants poised to invigorate historic Atlanta neighborhoods
1h ago
Gwinnett students get early access to local medical school
5h ago
Braves top Cardinals in rain-soaked Fourth of July night
10h ago
Braves top Cardinals in rain-soaked Fourth of July night
10h ago
Man charged with DUI, leaving scene in crash that closed I-75 in Cobb
19h ago
The Latest
TikTok: Bride goes viral for $3.75 wedding dress
10m ago
Where can I find it?
Dusty Gannon aka Goth Dad brings humor, therapy, glam to Athens music
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top