Welcome to ‘Maison des Bois,’ a $5.8m slice of Europe in Buckhead

With a $699,668 median home value in 2022, Buckhead boasts lots of fancy houses, opulent mega-mansions and lavish multi-million-dollar estates. This French country chateau is full of old world charm that stands out even in a neighborhood like this. It’s a gated 5-acre property that transports you to the French countryside.
Filled with authentic antiques imported from Europe, “Maison des Bois” features fireplaces, a theater, two offices, a nanny suite, an exercise room, craft room, limestone terrace, heated saltwater pool and summerhouse, meticulous landscaping, seven baths, two half-baths and seven bedrooms. All together, the home offers 10,860 square feet of pure luxury.
“This home feels like we went to the French Countryside and brought the home back to Buckhead and put it here on this beautiful estate sized lot,” Harry Norman Realtors agent Carl Henry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The home exudes the Old World charm of being in France enjoying a beautiful Chateau sitting on 5 acres of rolling, wooded land yet it is in the heart of Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.”
The kitchen’s antique cupboard pops atop the room’s beautiful hardwood floors. A cream-white island ties the room together, matching the nearby countertop and cabinets with elegance.
The leisure room features a natural look filled with earthy browns and greenery. Three massive glass doors offer a full view of the meticulously groomed yard. A chandelier adds character o the space, drawing guests’ attention to the antique collection.
It may just be a taste of the old world, but for just shy of $6 million, one lucky Buckhead family will be living like the European aristocrats of old in no time.
Listing by Page and Carl Henry, Harry Norman Realtors
