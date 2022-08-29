ajc logo
X

‘Waterworld’ may be real, and scientists believe they’ve discovered it in deep space

Combined ShapeCaption
NASA Confirms There Are , Over 5,000 Planets, Outside Our Solar System.CNN reports that on March 21, 65 exoplanets were added to the NASA Exoplanet Archive, pushing the count over the 5,000 mark.Jessie Christiansen, science lead for the archive and a research scientist with the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, said, "it's not just a number.".Each one of them is a new world, a brand-new planet. I get excited about every one because we don't know anything about them, Jessie Christiansen, science lead for the archive and a research scientist with the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, via statement.CNN reports the exoplanets are vastly different than planets in our solar system.Of the exoplanets that have currently been found, only 4% appear to be terrestrial like Earth or Mars.30% are gas giants, 31% are super-Earths, and 35% are similar to Neptune.30% are gas giants, 31% are super-Earths, and 35% are similar to Neptune.30% are gas giants, 31% are super-Earths, and 35% are similar to Neptune.CNN reports that in the early 2000s, when Christiansen was a graduate student, there were only about 100 documented exoplanets.Now, exoplanets are almost ordinary. My colleague David Ciardi (chief scientist for the NASA Exoplanet Archive) pointed out the other day that half of the people alive have never lived in a world where we didn't know about exoplanets, Jessie Christiansen, science lead for the archive and a research scientist with the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, via statement.About two-thirds of the 5,000 exoplanets were discovered with the help of the Kepler Space Telescope.Of the 5,000 exoplanets known, 4,900 are located within a few thousand light-years of us. And think about the fact that we're 30,000 light-years from the center of the galaxy; , Jessie Christiansen, science lead for the archive and a research scientist with the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, via statement.Of the 5,000 exoplanets known, 4,900 are located within a few thousand light-years of us. And think about the fact that we're 30,000 light-years from the center of the galaxy; , Jessie Christiansen, science lead for the archive and a research scientist with the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, via statement.... if you extrapolate from the little bubble around us, that means there are many more planets in our galaxy we haven't found yet, as many as 100 to 200 billion. It's mind-blowing, Jessie Christiansen, science lead for the archive and a research scientist with the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, via statement

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Welcome to planet TOI-1452 b

1995′s hit film “Waterworld” depicted a post-apocalyptic Earth that was completely flooded following the melting of the planet’s ice caps. For astronomers, it begs the question: Are there any real planets out there that resemble the Kevin Costner classic? Following a recent discovery, scientists may well have an answer.

“Using observations from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), backed up by ground-based telescopes, an international team led by the University of Montreal announced the discovery of a ‘super-Earth’ – a planet that is potentially rocky like ours, but larger – orbiting a red-dwarf star about 100 light-years away,” NASA said in a press release. “Further investigation could shed light on an intriguing possibility: that the planet might be a ‘water world.’”

ExploreNASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope captures dazzling photo of Jupiter

The planet has been named TOI-1452 b. While its moniker may not be catchy, scientists have revealed details about the astral body that are plenty enticing.

“Ocean planets are long imagined but difficult to confirm, and TOI-1452 b is no different,” NASA said. “About 70% larger than Earth, and roughly five times as massive, its density could be consistent with having a very deep ocean. But more follow-up will be needed. The planet also might be a huge rock, with little or no atmosphere. It could even be a rocky planet with an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium.”

ExploreNow is your chance to name newly discovered planets

The University of Montreal provided a rendering of the planet within the video provided above, showing off what the proposed “super-Earth” water planet may look like. Thanks to NASA’s cutting-edge space telescope, scientists hope to learn more about the planet soon.

“Planet TOI-1452 b seems perfectly positioned for further investigation by the James Webb Space Telescope, now delivering science observations from its perch about a million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth,” NASA said. “The planet’s distance of 100 light-years is, in astronomical terms, fairly close. Its relatively bright star should allow Webb to capture a spectrum of starlight shining through its atmosphere, a kind of fingerprint of atmospheric components.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
T. Dallas Smith reflects as he hands over reins of Atlanta firm5h ago
Atlanta Lyric stages a familiar ‘Guys and Dolls’
3h ago
Man sentenced to life without parole in killing of 7-year-old girl
1h ago
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him?
5h ago
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him?
5h ago
Cobb sends $17 million in emergency rental assistance to Fulton County
5h ago
The Latest
New Yorkers can no longer buy whipped cream if they’re under 21
1h ago
Couple’s Olive Garden engagement photos lead to free honeymoon in Italy
2h ago
Barbie Ferreira says goodbye to ‘Euphoria’
3h ago
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
15h ago
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
6m ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top