BreakingNews
Brent Key: ‘We will work 365 days a year to dominate’ UGA
ajc logo
X

Watch: Trailer released for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix series

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
The royal couple tells all in latest Netflix docuseries.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tell their love story — the good, the bad and the ugly — in their new Netflix docuseries.

After their interview with the queen of daytime television, Oprah, the formerly royal couple signed a deal with Netflix (as well as podcast deal with Spotify). Now, the series, “Harry & Meghan,” is set to premiere on the streaming service.

The series is said to be pretty intimate, with personal footage from their life together, including what went on at their wedding reception in 2018, the difficulties they faced in the spotlight, Markle’s pregnancies and more.

ExploreUpcoming Netflix series can be watched in any order

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” said Harry.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” asks Markle in the trailer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they’re now known, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020 as part of their newly formed content hub, Archewell Productions, which will focus on producing documentaries, feature films and more.

“The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large,” said Netflix.

ExploreHighly anticipated season 4 of Netflix hit ‘You’ is coming in 2023

In addition to the six episode Netflix series, a memoir from Harry is scheduled for publication by Penguin Random House on January 10, 2023.

“Harry and Meghan” will appear in two parts with Volume 1 (episodes 1-3) on available December 8 and Volume II (episodes 4-6) coming December 15.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: https://fetchyournews.com/

Talk show host and Georgia House candidate accused of illegal voting8m ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Bradley’s Buzz: Georgia-Ohio State is essentially the title game
2h ago

Credit: Photographer: James Gathany

Sexually transmitted diseases surging in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: CUMULUS MEDAI

99X is back, replacing Rock 100.5
5h ago

Credit: CUMULUS MEDAI

99X is back, replacing Rock 100.5
5h ago

Credit: AP

As Brent Key holds news conference, transfer portal opens
5h ago
The Latest
Where can I find it: worcestershire sauce,
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Cuba
Upcoming Netflix series can be watched in any order
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
53m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top