Watch: Trailer released for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix series

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” asks Markle in the trailer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they’re now known, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020 as part of their newly formed content hub, Archewell Productions, which will focus on producing documentaries, feature films and more.

“The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large,” said Netflix.

In addition to the six episode Netflix series, a memoir from Harry is scheduled for publication by Penguin Random House on January 10, 2023.

“Harry and Meghan” will appear in two parts with Volume 1 (episodes 1-3) on available December 8 and Volume II (episodes 4-6) coming December 15.