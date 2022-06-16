Watch this heavy metal 10-year-old crush Spiritbox’s ‘Holly Roller’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’

The “America’s Got Talent” judges were stunned on Tuesday when 10-year-old Harper made her way to stage, belting an uproarious cover of metal band Spitibox’s “Holy Roller.” Now the pre-teen’s performance is going viral, and it’s a sensation worth watching.
While Harper first gained internet fame at the age of nine with her vocal cover of the song on YouTube, the young singer’s performance on Tuesday ultimately earned her three thumbs up from the judges.
“Have you ever seen a film called ‘The Exorcist?’ Actually, kidding aside, that was brilliant. I mean, brilliant. It was like a mouse turning into a vampire bat or something,” Simon Cowell said.
“And it was so effortless,” Sofia Vergara said. “Her face was not transforming into a monster. It was just something come out of her that was so crazy.”
During the same night of the episode’s airing, Harper performed the same song with Spiritbox live in London.
