Watch this heavy metal 10-year-old crush Spiritbox's 'Holly Roller' on 'America's Got Talent'

Throughout time, parents and children have seldom agreed on musical taste.Even Elvis faced criticism from moms and dad who forbade their kids from listening to him.Heavy metal music has been maligned by adults who say it causes anger in kids.But studies have shown that listening to music you like can lower blood pressure.In one study, heavy metal listeners lowered their heart rate 18%, and 89% experienced a drop in blood pressure

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
As impressive as it is intense

The “America’s Got Talent” judges were stunned on Tuesday when 10-year-old Harper made her way to stage, belting an uproarious cover of metal band Spitibox’s “Holy Roller.” Now the pre-teen’s performance is going viral, and it’s a sensation worth watching.

While Harper first gained internet fame at the age of nine with her vocal cover of the song on YouTube, the young singer’s performance on Tuesday ultimately earned her three thumbs up from the judges.

ExploreSorry, parents, but heavy metal music can be good therapy

“Have you ever seen a film called ‘The Exorcist?’ Actually, kidding aside, that was brilliant. I mean, brilliant. It was like a mouse turning into a vampire bat or something,” Simon Cowell said.

“And it was so effortless,” Sofia Vergara said. “Her face was not transforming into a monster. It was just something come out of her that was so crazy.”

During the same night of the episode’s airing, Harper performed the same song with Spiritbox live in London.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

