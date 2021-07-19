Sorry, parents, but heavy metal music can be good therapy

Researchers in Turkey, trying to find a connection between music, stress and hair loss — I’m assuming they weren’t counting baldness experienced by parents who pull their hair out because of their children’s musical tastes — had 1,540 volunteers listen to a variety of Spotify playlists. The most stress-reducing genre was ’80s pop, with listeners seeing a decrease in their heart rate by an average of 36%, and 96% of listeners seeing a reduction in their blood pressure. Heavy metal listeners weren’t far behind, with an 18% heart rate decrease and 89% experiencing a drop in blood pressure. (Just so you know, techno/electronic music was the worst, with heart rates increasing by an average of 7%, and 78% of listeners seeing an increase in their blood pressure.)

In a study at the University of Queensland School of Psychology, researchers studying the effects of “extreme music” on listeners gathered a group of regular heavy-metal listeners ages 13-34. The researchers started with a 16-minute session designed to deliberately anger the subjects by bringing up unpleasant memories or issues having to do with money, relationships or work. The ticked-off subjects were then randomly assigned to either spend the next 10 minutes in silence or listening to heavy metal music from their own playlist. Half of those in the music group picked tracks that included aggression or anger, while the other half went for tracks with themes of isolation and sadness.

The results were a surprise. Rather than making angry listeners even angrier, or triggering depressive episodes, suicide, drug abuse or violence, heavy metal “enhanced positive emotions,” according to Leah Sharman, co-author of the study.

“When experiencing anger, extreme music fans liked to listen to music that could match their anger,” she said. “The music helped them explore the full gamut of emotion they felt, but also left them feeling more active and inspired. Results showed levels of hostility, irritability and stress decreased after music was introduced, and the most significant change reported was the level of inspiration they felt.”

That said, we all know that music can — and does — affect the way we feel, bringing up emotions such as joy, sadness, love and anger. The big question, however, has always been whether those emotions trigger certain kinds of behavior.

In one study, Meng-Jinn Chen and other researchers at the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation found that young people who listen to techno and reggae music were more likely than classical or pop music fans to abuse drugs. Dutch researcher Juul Mulder found that adolescent girls who preferred rap music were more likely to smoke, that boys who listened to heavy metal were less likely to smoke, and girls were less likely to drink. However, the researchers in both studies were very careful to note that there’s no evidence that the music actually caused the behavior.

A number of other studies have confirmed Sharman’s findings that when people in a particular emotional state listen to music that matches that state — whether it’s Bach, Brahms, Taylor Swift, Thundercat or Jay Z — they feel better.

So the next time you’re feeling angry or frustrated, download two songs by Megadeth, Iron Maiden or Lil Wayne and call us in the morning.

Armin Brott is the author of “Blueprint for Men’s Health,” “Your Head: An Owner’s Manual,” and many other works on men’s health. Visit him at HealthyMenToday.com or send questions or comments to armin@healthymentoday.com.