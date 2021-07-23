Watch these movies, shows before they leave Netflix in August

As the new school year starts in August, several titles will be leaving Netflix.
Among them are animated movies such as “Hey Arnold! The Movie” and “Monsters vs. Aliens.” Others include the romance/drama “Angel Eyes” and the James Bond film “Casino Royale.”
For all shows and movies departing in August, see the list below.
Aug. 1
American Assassin
Aug. 4
#cats_the_mewvie
Aug. 7
The Promise
Aug. 9
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel 2: Season
Nightcrawler
Aug. 12
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Aug. 14
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Aug. 15
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 20
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Aug. 22
1BR
Aug. 26
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Aug. 27
A Princess for Christmas
Aug. 29
Strange but True
Aug. 30
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Aug. 31
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife