ajc logo
X

Watch these movies, shows before they leave Netflix in August

Caption
Netflix Users on Android , Can Finally Stream Partially Downloaded Content.The new feature is currently available to Android users.Previously, using Netflix on Android required that movies be downloaded completely before streaming.This made Netflix viewing in public spaces such as airports particularly stressful.According to Netflix, the feature "will be testing on iOS in the coming months.".In addition to this new feature, .Netflix will also be adding the Downloads for You feature to iOS, as well.Downloads for You, which suggests particular movies for download based on viewing history, is currently available on Android only

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

As the new school year starts in August, several titles will be leaving Netflix.

Among them are animated movies such as “Hey Arnold! The Movie” and “Monsters vs. Aliens.” Others include the romance/drama “Angel Eyes” and the James Bond film “Casino Royale.”

ExploreEverything coming to Netflix in August

For all shows and movies departing in August, see the list below.

Aug. 1

American Assassin

Aug. 4

#cats_the_mewvie

Aug. 7

The Promise

Aug. 9

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season

Nightcrawler

Aug. 12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Aug. 14

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

ExploreYou can binge more than 70 Netflix original movies this year

Aug. 22

1BR

Aug. 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Aug. 27

A Princess for Christmas

Aug. 29

Strange but True

Aug. 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Aug. 31

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife

In Other News
1
Everything coming to Netflix in August
2
Is cantaloupe juice the next big thing? Yes, if UGA scientists succeed
3
‘Remember your death’ is good slogan to live by
4
Atlanta artist Jerushia Graham’s new exhibition examines what it means...
5
WILD GEORGIA: Eastern kingsnake gets special attention in Atlanta
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top