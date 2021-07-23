ajc logo
X

Everything coming to Netflix in August

Caption
Netflix Launches Online Shop for‘Exclusive’ Show-Themed Apparel.On June 10, Netflix announced the launch of anew online shop based on its most popular shows. .The store, which is already available in the United States,will sell apparel, merchandise and collectibles. .Products offered will be “exclusive limited editions,”according to Netflix’s VP of Consumer Products, Josh Simon. .Netflix.shop will drop exclusive limitededitions of carefully selected high-qualityapparel and lifestyle products tied to ourshows and brand on a regular basis, Josh Simon, via ‘Complex’.Simon also revealed that the first items to debuton the site this month will include streetwear and actionfigures inspired by ‘Yasuke,’ ‘Eden’ and ‘Lupin.’.It was also said that exclusive products from ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Stranger Things’ are on the horizon. .It was also said that exclusive products from ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Stranger Things’ are on the horizon. .[K]eep an eye out for exclusive products frombeloved titles like 'The Witcher' and 'StrangerThings,' as well as new Netflix logo-wearfrom Japanese fashion house BEAMS, Josh Simon, via ‘Complex’.Netflix.shop is being developed andlaunched online via Shopify.Unlike its competitors, Netflix doesnot run commercials, meaning it willbenefit from another source of revenue

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A new month means new titles are coming to Netflix.

The streaming giant is welcoming shows including all seven seasons of “30 Rock.” Several Netflix original series are also debuting. They include “Bake Squad,” a reality competition series, and the five-part sports docuseries “Untold.” Family-oriented titles such as “The Loud House Movie” and season 2 of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” are also premiering.

See below for a full lineup of shows, movies and other programs coming to the service in August.

ExploreWatch these movies, shows before they leave Netflix in August

Aug. 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Aug. 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Aug. 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami -

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris

Aug. 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Aug. 8

Quartet

Aug. 9

Shaman King

ExploreYou can binge more than 70 Netflix original movies this year

Aug. 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

Aug. 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Aug. 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Aug. 16

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

Aug. 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Aug. 19

Like Crazy

Aug. 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

Aug. 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Aug. 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

Aug. 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Aug. 31

Sparking Joy

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties

In Other News
1
Watch these movies, shows before they leave Netflix in August
2
Is cantaloupe juice the next big thing? Yes, if UGA scientists succeed
3
‘Remember your death’ is good slogan to live by
4
Atlanta artist Jerushia Graham’s new exhibition examines what it means...
5
WILD GEORGIA: Eastern kingsnake gets special attention in Atlanta
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top