Everything coming to Netflix in August

The streaming giant is welcoming shows including all seven seasons of “30 Rock.” Several Netflix original series are also debuting. They include “Bake Squad,” a reality competition series, and the five-part sports docuseries “Untold.” Family-oriented titles such as “The Loud House Movie” and season 2 of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” are also premiering.

See below for a full lineup of shows, movies and other programs coming to the service in August.