Everything coming to Netflix in August

A new month means new titles are coming to Netflix.
The streaming giant is welcoming shows including all seven seasons of “30 Rock.” Several Netflix original series are also debuting. They include “Bake Squad,” a reality competition series, and the five-part sports docuseries “Untold.” Family-oriented titles such as “The Loud House Movie” and season 2 of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” are also premiering.
See below for a full lineup of shows, movies and other programs coming to the service in August.
Aug. 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Aug. 3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Aug. 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami -
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
Aug. 6
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Aug. 8
Quartet
Aug. 9
Shaman King
Aug. 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
Aug. 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
Aug. 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Aug. 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
Aug. 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Aug. 16
Walk of Shame
Aug. 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
Aug. 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Aug. 19
Like Crazy
Aug. 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
Aug. 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Aug. 24
Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
Aug. 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Aug. 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
Aug. 27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High Aug. 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Aug. 31
Sparking Joy
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties