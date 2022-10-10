ajc logo
Watch the trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros.’ movie

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
‘The Super Mario Bros.’ are taking their adventure from the game to theaters

The legendary Nintendo game “Super Mario Bros” is now an animated movie.

While there are no details about the plot yet, the trailer offered plenty for fans to speculate over. With intense music separating the world of Bowser and the ice world, Koopa King and Bowser seem to be on the hunt for Mario across and his Super Stars across multiple Super Mario worlds.

Fans have questioned the casting of Chris Pratt as Mario — after all, Mario is famously Italian. Pratt has yet to express his thoughts on the backlash, but in an interview with Variety, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor said he worked hard to portray Mario.

“I worked really closely with the directors to craft the perfect Mario voice. [We tried] out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of,” said Pratt.

Pratt is joined by Jack Black, who voices Bowser. The “School House of Rock” actor sees a bit of himself in the character.

“I brought some of my heavy metal roots. In a way Bowser is a big, strong and scary rock star. I did a little bit of rocking. I think you’ll be surprised to see that Bowser has a musical side.” said Black at NYC Q&A.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

