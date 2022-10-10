Watch the trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros.’ movie

Fans have questioned the casting of Chris Pratt as Mario — after all, Mario is famously Italian. Pratt has yet to express his thoughts on the backlash, but in an interview with Variety, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor said he worked hard to portray Mario.

“I worked really closely with the directors to craft the perfect Mario voice. [We tried] out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of,” said Pratt.