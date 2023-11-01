WATCH: The ‘Mean Girls’ reunite in Walmart Black Friday ad

They’re all grown up, but even a ‘cool mom’ still can’t make fetch happen
Life
By
48 minutes ago

Walmart has kicked off the holiday shopping season in the most fetch way possible. The retailer’s new Black Friday commercial reunites the cast of “Mean Girls,” and while Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried and Daniel Franzese are all grown up now, they still have the power to send the cool kids into a frenzy.

“Some things never change. On Wednesdays, we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” narrates Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, as the viral video starts.

Now a guidance counselor Cady is joined by Karen, now a weather reporter, “cool mom” Gretchen Wieners, proud dad Kevin and best friend Damian, as the gang gathers at North Shore High School where a new crew of popular girls rule the halls.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone,” said Lohan about filming the commercial.

According to PEOPLE, starting this week, Walmart will release a string of stunning commercials to broadcast every Wednesday leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

