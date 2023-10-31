WATCH: ‘Good Burger 2′ trailer

“We just wanted to make sure that this was a fun watch for everyone who has watched us over the years,” Mitchell told Entertainment weekly. “I’m really excited to bring this to the world.”

“In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again,” explained the movie synopsis.

Paramount+ released the trailer via social media and YouTube and has over one million views.

The iconic Good Burger characters first came to life on the Nickelodeon sketch show “All That” in 1994. After the sketch became a hit, the duo took their roles to the big screen in 1997′s “Good Burger.”

“It is such a blessing to be able to be working with my brother again,” Thompson told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. When we spend hours upon hours upon hours, it’s just all laughs and good times. And I’m really excited to open this new chapter up — this reunited adventure we are going to go on together.”

“Good Burger 2″ will be available for streaming November 22 on Paramount+