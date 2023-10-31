WATCH: ‘Good Burger 2′ trailer

‘Good Burger 2′ will be available for streaming November 22 on Paramount+
Life
By
1 hour ago

After years of waiting, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have finally reprised their iconic roles as Dexter and Ed for “Good Burger 2.″

“We just wanted to make sure that this was a fun watch for everyone who has watched us over the years,” Mitchell told Entertainment weekly. “I’m really excited to bring this to the world.”

“In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again,” explained the movie synopsis.

Paramount+ released the trailer via social media and YouTube and has over one million views.

ExploreNetflix turns ‘Squid Games’ into real-life game show

The iconic Good Burger characters first came to life on the Nickelodeon sketch show “All That” in 1994. After the sketch became a hit, the duo took their roles to the big screen in 1997′s “Good Burger.”

“It is such a blessing to be able to be working with my brother again,” Thompson told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. When we spend hours upon hours upon hours, it’s just all laughs and good times. And I’m really excited to open this new chapter up — this reunited adventure we are going to go on together.”

“Good Burger 2″ will be available for streaming November 22 on Paramount+

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

5O YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity7m ago

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves, former slugger Jorge Soler sued by fan injured during 2021 World Series
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia promises No. 21 jersey to recruit Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia promises No. 21 jersey to recruit Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Kate Wichlinski

Sustainability is one more factor to consider in interior design
6h ago
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d
16h ago
Where can I find it: Claddagh rings, porcelain repair
Featured

Chandler LeCroy’s estate denies liability in fatal UGA crash
8h ago
Atlanta drivers: When should you leave work to get home for trick-or-treat?
9h ago
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top