WATCH: Ralph Lauren’s HBCU film ‘A Portrait of the American Dream’ debuts

You can watch the video here or on YouTube:

The limited edition clothing collaboration is now available the Ralph Lauren website, and in Spelman and Morehouse bookstores.

The Morehouse collection includes everything from a cotton ball cap — with signature chain-stitched embroidery at the back crown and a patch at the front that nods to the institution’s founding year ($69.50) — to suit jackets tailored in Italy and made from exclusive fabrics ($1,200). Checking merchandise Tuesday morning, it appeared many of the hats and smaller items were already sold out.

If you’re looking to purchase Spelman items, you should probably head to the bookstore. As of 9:15 a.m., everything on the website we clicked on — from the $98 crest silk scarf to the $988 blue Polo coat — was “currently unavailable.”