ajc logo
X

WATCH: Ralph Lauren’s HBCU film ‘A Portrait of the American Dream’ debuts

caption arrowCaption
Ralph Lauren has teamed with to develop a limited-edition collection culled from school photos dating back to the 1920s.The collection was conceptualized and designed by Morehouse and Spelman alumni at the company.This marks the first time the brand has produced a campaign with an all-Black cast, including its photographer, creative directors, cinematographer and talent.The models were Morehouse and Spelman students, alumni and faculty members, and photos were taken on the campuses.The advertising campaign includes a 30-minute film, a yearbook and photographs.

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
Designer’s new clothing line, featuring Morehouse and Spelman students, goes on sale March 29

“Our portrait of American style, and our vision of the American dream, would be incomplete without Black experiences like this.”

That quote from Ralph Lauren is prominent on the designer’s website featuring its new clothing line — inspired and created by Morehouse and Spelman alumni, faculty and students.

ExploreMorehouse, Spelman team with Ralph Lauren to create clothing line

Lauren’s 30-minute film, “A Portrait of the American Dream,” premiered Monday night.

“Through a film curated, directed, and produced by HBCU alumni, experience the formation of historically Black colleges and universities and their resounding impact on American culture, embodied in the lives and legacies of their students.

“Through the voices of students, faculty, and alumni of @Morehouse1867 and @Spelman_College, the film explores style as a means of inspiration and aspiration, empowerment of community and self, and a tool of resistance — and reveals the making of the Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges campaign.”

You can watch the video here or on YouTube:

The limited edition clothing collaboration is now available the Ralph Lauren website, and in Spelman and Morehouse bookstores.

The Morehouse collection includes everything from a cotton ball cap — with signature chain-stitched embroidery at the back crown and a patch at the front that nods to the institution’s founding year ($69.50) — to suit jackets tailored in Italy and made from exclusive fabrics ($1,200). Checking merchandise Tuesday morning, it appeared many of the hats and smaller items were already sold out.

If you’re looking to purchase Spelman items, you should probably head to the bookstore. As of 9:15 a.m., everything on the website we clicked on — from the $98 crest silk scarf to the $988 blue Polo coat — was “currently unavailable.”

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith talks alopecia: What you need to know
19h ago
Netflix, Prime and Hulu unveil list of new movies, shows coming in April
Spring reminds: There’s an end to every trial
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top