Watch: Paul McCartney invites Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi onstage for magical birthday show

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
This performance is worth watching

Paul McCartney had two very special guests at the final show of his North American tour on Thursday. To celebrate the Beatles icon’s 80th birthday, which is June 18, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined McCartney on stage in a performance that is going viral.

Springsteen first took to the stage to play his hit song “Glory Days” and the Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man.” Bon Jovi, however, decided to sing McCartney a happy birthday. For the show’s encore, both music icons returned to wow the Rutherford crowd with a rendition of the Beatles’ “The End.”

As reported by app.com, the three-hour extravaganza featured two different stadium-wide “Happy Birthday” serenades, odes to the Beatles’ members who have passed on and a touch of rain. Turning 80 years old on Saturday, McCartney looked spry as ever. One fan’s sign read, “80 is fine when you look 39.”

McCartney has been talkative during this tour, offering fans trips down memory lane — including a story of the time when Jimi Hendrix was looking for Eric Clapton to tune his guitar after playing “Sgt. Pepper.”

McCartney will be back on stage June 25 for the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

