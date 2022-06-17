Watch: Paul McCartney invites Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi onstage for magical birthday show

Explore Paul McCartney says John Lennon was responsible for Beatles breakup

As reported by app.com, the three-hour extravaganza featured two different stadium-wide “Happy Birthday” serenades, odes to the Beatles’ members who have passed on and a touch of rain. Turning 80 years old on Saturday, McCartney looked spry as ever. One fan’s sign read, “80 is fine when you look 39.”

McCartney has been talkative during this tour, offering fans trips down memory lane — including a story of the time when Jimi Hendrix was looking for Eric Clapton to tune his guitar after playing “Sgt. Pepper.”