Watch: Disney princess win hearts by surprising girl with sign language

It’s about “that feeling of belonging to the Disney magic, and the authentic, emotional moments of connection with our characters and our cast,” a Disney spokesman told GMA.

Although more than 70 million people are hearing impaired, very few know how to how to sign. Jeanette Tapley, Zoe’s mom, gets an outpouring of support on her social media accounts that aim to teach as many as she can about ASL in hopes of creating a more communicative environment for her daughter.

“There’s just this joy of seeing ASL being celebrated and being the spotlight ... that’s so beautiful and so important to our family and to her culture,” Jeanette said. “It’s been really special.”