ajc logo
X

Watch: Disney princess win hearts by surprising girl with sign language

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
‘For the first time in forever,’ 11-year-old communicates without parents having to translate

One girl experienced what Disney is all about — being magical. She was surprised when one of her favorite characters began communicating with her in American Sign Language.

Zoe Tapley, 11, went to Disneyland in July with her family. She saw Princess Anna from the Disney hit movie “Frozen” and wanted to take a picture.

ExploreExperts chime in on the dangers of ‘No Poop July’ and other TikTok

“Princess Anna must have seen us signing to each other,” dad Jesse Tapley told GMA. “Sometimes the characters will know, like, ‘What’s your name?’ or ‘Nice to meet you,’ and that’s awesome. But when she said, ‘Can I sign?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, go ahead.’”

When it was Zoe’s turn to meet the princess, she was met with ASL, with Anna saying more than just “Hello.” The family was shocked to see Princess Anna hold an entire conversation.

@jeanettetapley

When Princess Anna can sign and have a full conversation with my deaf child. 🥹 Zoe has never been able to chat with a princess without Jesse or myself interpreting. This was magical. Thank you Princess Anna for making our trip so special! #deafchildren #asl #americansignlanguage #BigInkEnergy #fyp #feelgood #inclusionmatters @Disney Parks @Disneyland California

♬ For the First Time in Forever - From "Frozen"/Soundtrack Version - Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel
ExploreGrab the popcorn! Here’s everything new to streaming in August

It’s about “that feeling of belonging to the Disney magic, and the authentic, emotional moments of connection with our characters and our cast,” a Disney spokesman told GMA.

Although more than 70 million people are hearing impaired, very few know how to how to sign. Jeanette Tapley, Zoe’s mom, gets an outpouring of support on her social media accounts that aim to teach as many as she can about ASL in hopes of creating a more communicative environment for her daughter.

“There’s just this joy of seeing ASL being celebrated and being the spotlight ... that’s so beautiful and so important to our family and to her culture,” Jeanette said. “It’s been really special.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing over 1,000 glasses from Warby Parker1h ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: Stop filming in Georgia
8h ago
Clayton County police officer, under murder indictment, reassigned after outcry
5h ago
The AJC Super 11 project: All-time team
3h ago
The AJC Super 11 project: All-time team
3h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
10h ago
The Latest
Jane Fonda on plastic surgery: ‘I’m not proud’ of face-lift
1h ago
Chrissy Teigen announces she’s pregnant again ‘1 billion shots later’
4h ago
Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Kevin Pittman, EC Bullets Fastpitch
6h ago
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
10h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top