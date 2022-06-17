Want to live past 90? New study says your mindset might be holding you back

“Although optimism itself may be patterned by social structural factors, our findings suggest that the benefits of optimism for longevity may hold across racial and ethnic groups,” the postdoctoral student at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health said in a statement to CNN.

The study, which was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society on June 8, ultimately determined that the most optimistic women in the study were associated with a 5.4% longer lifespan than those considered the least optimistic.