Walmart partners with Miranda Lambert for home decor line

The decor line went live on Tuesday with more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home decor items. Pricing starts at $12.97 and reaches as high as $170, with most of the pieces being priced around $30.

“The Wanda June Home line is a truly authentic collaboration that’s only available to Walmart customers, and we know they are going to love Miranda’s approachable, charming take on entertaining essentials and home décor at fantastic values,” Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, Home at Walmart, said in a press release. “It’s our mission to build the easiest place to shop for home design by allowing our customers to save time, effort and money. The Wanda June collection is the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to expand and elevate our assortment to democratize style for our customers.”