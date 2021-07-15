Walk among the dinosaurs as Cobb Galleria Centre goes prehistoric

The convention center will be transformed into the Mesozoic era Aug. 7-8. Attendees will come face to face with dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

“Dino Stroll is the only tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long!” the website said. “During Dino Stroll, experience a transformation into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, throughout!”