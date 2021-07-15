ajc logo
X

Walk among the dinosaurs as Cobb Galleria Centre goes prehistoric

Caption
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Has Been Pushed Back to 2022.The latest installment in the dinosaur franchise was due for release on June 11, 2021.but Universal has decided to move the film's release date back a whole year to June 10, 2022.Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the news on Twitter.For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. , Colin Trevorrow, via Twitter.Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then, Colin Trevorrow, via Twitter.Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire, respectively. .The original cast of Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Satler)  and Sam Neill (Alan Grant) will also return

Access Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Dino Stroll is coming to the Cobb Galleria Centre next month.

The convention center will be transformed into the Mesozoic era Aug. 7-8. Attendees will come face to face with dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

ExploreSoak the kids in bubbles at Duluth back-to-school bash

“Dino Stroll is the only tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long!” the website said. “During Dino Stroll, experience a transformation into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, throughout!”

Tickets are $19.99 for both days. The show runs in 30-minute intervals from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Seventy-five life-like dinos, including Tyrannosaurus rexes, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus will be on display. They’re created with blinking eyes, moving wings, tails and necks and breathing motions. Synchronized sounds and opening and closing mouths complete the animatronics.

“Dino Stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk thru this memorable experience. It is also an educational experience, by learning the history behind many of the dinosaurs that are on display. This must-see event will provide an opportunity to see and feel what it was like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth,” the event description said.

ExploreHow to get free admission to Atlanta’s top attractions

Dino Stroll

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8

Cobb Galleria Centre: 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta

Tickets: $19.99

In Other News
1
Podcast: A chat with Atlanta artist Charly Palmer
2
Soak the kids in bubbles at Duluth back-to-school bash
3
A new venue, a new pops orchestra and more at Pullman Yard
4
Multicultural mental health fair is free in DeKalb this weekend
5
Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns in August
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top