Walk among the dinosaurs as Cobb Galleria Centre goes prehistoric

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Dino Stroll is coming to the Cobb Galleria Centre next month.
The convention center will be transformed into the Mesozoic era Aug. 7-8. Attendees will come face to face with dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.
“Dino Stroll is the only tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long!” the website said. “During Dino Stroll, experience a transformation into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, throughout!”
Tickets are $19.99 for both days. The show runs in 30-minute intervals from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Seventy-five life-like dinos, including Tyrannosaurus rexes, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus will be on display. They’re created with blinking eyes, moving wings, tails and necks and breathing motions. Synchronized sounds and opening and closing mouths complete the animatronics.
“Dino Stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk thru this memorable experience. It is also an educational experience, by learning the history behind many of the dinosaurs that are on display. This must-see event will provide an opportunity to see and feel what it was like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth,” the event description said.
Dino Stroll
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8
Cobb Galleria Centre: 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta
Tickets: $19.99