Soak the kids in bubbles at Duluth back-to-school bash

Before you know it, the kids will return to school. Why not make it fun by adding a fountain, foam and bubbles to the mix?
Back-to-School Bubblepalooza is being held at Duluth Town Green July 28. Free to attend, kids can enjoy foam machines, oversized yard games and the Town Green fountain. A kids’ DJ will be on hand to spin tunes while the kids play. Bubble play areas will be divided into two age groups: age 5 and under and age 6 and up.
“Bring the kids down to Duluth Town Green for this free event to enjoy one of the last days of summer break!” the event said online.
Vendors are still being finalized, but guests can anticipate hot dogs and desserts being available to purchase on-site.
Duluth regularly hosts events on the Town Green.
The Independence Day celebration was held there on July 3. Guests can congregate on the space for free concerts, too. Bruno Mars Tribute Band: Uptown Funk will perform a show in August. And every Friday through August, Food Truck Fridays take over downtown.
“I’ve lived here all my life (so far) and Duluth’s town green never ceases to amaze. The community comes together so well with many different events and exciting times nearly on a weekly basis. Kids and families come to relax and have fun year-round,” a Google review said.
