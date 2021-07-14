Soak the kids in bubbles at Duluth back-to-school bash

Back-to-School Bubblepalooza is being held at Duluth Town Green July 28. Free to attend, kids can enjoy foam machines, oversized yard games and the Town Green fountain. A kids’ DJ will be on hand to spin tunes while the kids play. Bubble play areas will be divided into two age groups: age 5 and under and age 6 and up.

“Bring the kids down to Duluth Town Green for this free event to enjoy one of the last days of summer break!” the event said online.