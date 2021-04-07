True crime fans can get paid $2,400 to do a 24-hour binge-watch

From TV shows to podcasts, it seems that the true-crime genre isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
An October 2020 report from Health.com shared some insight into why we love the genre so much. The reasons include: it makes you feel as if you’ve cheated death and it allows you to explore the dark aspects of humanity.
If those are the things that float your boat, a new job opportunity could be perfect for you.
For the second year in a row, documentary streaming service MagellanTV is paying true-crime fanatics to watch a daylong marathon of the genre. Participants will document their experience on social media and MagellanTV will pay them $100 per hour.
“Our ideal candidates live for True Crime,” the website said. “They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal. And they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours.”
This year’s opportunity has expanded from one person who was paid $1,000 to three people who will earn $2,400.
Participants will be viewing titles including the documentaries “The Family: Inside the Manson Cult” and “Jonestown Paradise Lost” and the series “Conversations With A Serial Killer,” and “Crime Files with David Wilson” to name a few.
Those chosen to partake in the effort will win $2,400 cash if they complete the job requirements and a free 1-year subscription to MagellanTV.
You can apply online and there’s a 48-hour period for you to complete the true-crime marathon. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.