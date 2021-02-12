X

Trilith European-style micro village aims to bring homeowners together

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Screenwriters, moviemakers and other creatives will be connected in a tiny home community in Fayette County

You may know Trilith through the name Trilith Studios, the new name for the former Pinewood Atlanta Studios, but the title is also the name of Fayetteville’s town that is the place where creatives, entrepreneurs and storytellers can find satisfaction.

The Micro Villages at Trilith is a European-style community directly across the street from Trilith Studios and is focused on building connections among its residents.

“We are building a community where makers, entrepreneurs and storytellers can find fulfillment in every way,” Brett Baker, director of residential construction at Trilith, told the AJC. “Each Micro Village has its own story. They flow into the themes and design that can be found throughout the community.”

The five homes of the Trilith Micro Village II provincial collection of tiny homes (grass in background is site of more homes being built in “Phase 2” of the development). Text by Mike Rieman
Construction on the walkable town began in 2018, according to a press release issued by the live-work concept last fall. The plan is to house 5,000 residents in 1,400 homes, including 600 multi-family homes, which are inclusive of a variety of price ranges that can accommodate creatives no matter what stage they are in their career. Aside from micro-homes, canopy homes, townhomes, and custom-built single-family homes and estates are planned.

For the micro village, minimalism was the goal.

“A home that would require less maintenance and less material items,” Baker said. “We believe that quality should not have to go to the wayside just because it’s minimal. A home for you that is less stressful, where you can enjoy your place of refuge, but have the time and ability to do and focus on other things — to be inspired, create, make and dream.”

Michael Albanese (left) and actress Wynn Everett, who stars in the movie "Palmer," in front of their "Folklore Cottage" home at The Micro Villages at Trilith. In addition to this micro home, the spouses also own a larger home in the community. Text by Mike Rieman
Designed with purpose, the homes are arranged by how they relate to their adjacent abode. Clustering the homes fosters bonding among homeowners as the micro homes share a community space where the goal is for people to connect.

“They fill a need that is not often a priority in many developments by providing a home that is a smaller footprint for someone who requires less,” Baker said.

Meant for individuals and families to reside full time, the village, which is located amid more traditional properties in the neighborhood, offers the same conveniences and access to amenities that every home in Trilith provides. The town also has investor opportunities that can allow people to take advantage of short term leases.

