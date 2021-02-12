Trilith European-style micro village aims to bring homeowners together

For the micro village, minimalism was the goal.

“A home that would require less maintenance and less material items,” Baker said. “We believe that quality should not have to go to the wayside just because it’s minimal. A home for you that is less stressful, where you can enjoy your place of refuge, but have the time and ability to do and focus on other things — to be inspired, create, make and dream.”

Michael Albanese (left) and actress Wynn Everett, who stars in the movie "Palmer," in front of their "Folklore Cottage" home at The Micro Villages at Trilith. In addition to this micro home, the spouses also own a larger home in the community. Text by Mike Rieman Credit: Shauna Galligan Credit: Shauna Galligan

Designed with purpose, the homes are arranged by how they relate to their adjacent abode. Clustering the homes fosters bonding among homeowners as the micro homes share a community space where the goal is for people to connect.

“They fill a need that is not often a priority in many developments by providing a home that is a smaller footprint for someone who requires less,” Baker said.

Meant for individuals and families to reside full time, the village, which is located amid more traditional properties in the neighborhood, offers the same conveniences and access to amenities that every home in Trilith provides. The town also has investor opportunities that can allow people to take advantage of short term leases.