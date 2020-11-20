Fayette County’s Trilith development adds new retailers

The 235-acre mixed use development in Fayetteville formerly known as Pinewood Forest has added new retailers.
Town Centre at Trilith announced earlier this week that stationery business Archer Paper Goods and The Collective, the manufacturer of handcrafted items, will open in 2021.
“Both tenants promise to bring creative tools, fun gifts and fresh fashions to our growing list of retailers in Town Centre, and we’re thrilled to welcome them into our creative vision,” said Rob Parker, president of the Town at Trilith.
“These new retailers add to an exciting line-up and will occupy storefronts in our Town Centre next year as the multi-family units of Premiere Lofts are completed above the retail spaces,” he said.
Pinewood Forest announced in October it was changing its name to Trilith along with Pinewood Studios -- the home of Marvel Studios films “Black Panther” and “Avengers” -- across the street from the development. The mixed-use property includes homes, medical facilities and retail stores and restaurants. There also are plans for a movie theater and hotel properties at the development.
Archer is described as a stationery and gift retailer specializing in gift items, books, home goods and greeting cards. It has stores in Athens, Dallas, Charlotte and at Ponce City Market.
The Collective is a store for curated goods and handcrafted items by local makers. It includes nine retail stalls for fashion and unique merchandise.