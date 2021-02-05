“Black Panther” artist paints massive Trilith soundstage mural

A soundstage at Fayetteville’s Trilith mixed-use community is getting a massive outdoor paint job thanks to an artist known for his work on the “Black Panther” movie.
Atlanta artist Brandon Sadler has painted the mural “Cosmic Intelligence Exchange” across three sides of the 118,000-square-foot building, which will be home to creative arts, commercials and small film projects outside of the big Hollywood productions on the nearby Trilith Studios lot.
The mural, which is one of the biggest in Georgia, took 250 gallons of paint to complete and countless hours on a cherry picker to cover the building.
The artwork, which features various mask designs, was inspired by global cultural traditions, a spokesman for Trilith said. Sadler is a graduate Of Savannah College of Art and Design with a B.F.A in illustration.
He is known for his public murals and his solo and group exhibitions have brought him accolades as one of Atlanta’s most prolific artists, Trilith said. His work has been collected by individuals as well as the High Museum of Art.