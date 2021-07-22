Travel the world in a single weekend at Zoo Atlanta

You don’t have to leave Atlanta to get a glimpse of global culture.
Zoo Atlanta is hosting Wild World Weekend July 31 and August 1. Guests can travel from Africa to the Americas and from Europe to Asia and the Pacific through family-friendly activities and entertainment. The events take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Experience the dynamic cultures and rich biodiversity that surround us,” Zoo Atlanta said. “Help us celebrate our world’s amazing wildlife and the places they call home.”
Zoo Atlanta members and children under 3 can attend for free. The event is also included with general admission to the zoo, which begins at $26.99 for adults and $20.99 for children ages 3-11.
Events will take place on the Grand Patio Stage and Flamingo Plaza. View traditional dances from China, Ireland, Africa, Mexico, India and the Pacific Islands. Hear storytelling from Deborah Strahorn, who gives multicultural story performances, and music from the Alif Institute on the oud, a stringed instrument from the Middle East.
Throughout the weekend, enjoy hands-on activities from the Japan-American Society of Georgia and Alif Institute.
Zoo Atlanta opened in 1889 and it’s the city’s oldest cultural institution. Aside from Wild World Weekend, which serves as a fun and educational event, there are other opportunities to learn.
Twilight Tots allows young children to explore the zoo through sing-alongs and animal stories. Survival Safari uses scavenger hunts and activities to see if guests can become animal care specialists. Wild Encounters allows attendees to step behind the scenes to see and feed lemurs, pandas, elephants and a tortoise.
Wild World Weekend
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, July 31-Sunday, Aug. 1
Zoo Atlanta: 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta
Cost: Free for members; included with general admission