Travel the world in a single weekend at Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta is hosting Wild World Weekend July 31 and August 1. Guests can travel from Africa to the Americas and from Europe to Asia and the Pacific through family-friendly activities and entertainment. The events take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Experience the dynamic cultures and rich biodiversity that surround us,” Zoo Atlanta said. “Help us celebrate our world’s amazing wildlife and the places they call home.”