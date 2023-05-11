BreakingNews
Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
Savannah Chrisley says family’s new project will include ‘uncomfortable conversations’

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago
Chrisley says the new project will hold nothing back

In a recent episode of her podcast “Unlocked,” Savannah Chrisley sat down with her producer and “best friend” Erin Dugan for a two-part life update. The discussion included some hints about the as-yet untitled project her family has been working on since her parents were sentenced to federal prison for fraud.

“You are going to see how we’re navigating as a family through having two parents that are incarcerated. You’re gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things” she said.

During the podcast, Chrisley answered questions about her love life, which, according to Chrisley, doesn’t exist because of her busy schedule. She also told fans how they can write a letter to her parents in prison, and discussed their plans for after they’re released.

“You’re gonna have all the uncomfortable conversations,” she said.

Savannah also pushed back against her portrayal on “Chrisley Knows Best” as someone “who’s never gone through anything” or hasn’t had “any real struggles.”

She says filming during the early years of the reality hit were difficult for her, and said she wasn’t sure how to be authentically herself in front of the cameras. She credits her podcast with helping her find her voice.

“But now that the podcast has been here, I think it would be so hard for me not to authentically be myself at this point,” she explained.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received seven years.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” Savannah said. “Also, too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

