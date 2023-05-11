Savannah Chrisley says family’s new project will include ‘uncomfortable conversations’

She says filming during the early years of the reality hit were difficult for her, and said she wasn’t sure how to be authentically herself in front of the cameras. She credits her podcast with helping her find her voice.

“But now that the podcast has been here, I think it would be so hard for me not to authentically be myself at this point,” she explained.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received seven years.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” Savannah said. “Also, too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”