Jada Pinkett Smith to publish a memoir celebrating feminine power

Jada Pinkett Smith has signed a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a release in fall 2023. So far, the title of the book remains a secret. But a shared press release said the actress will speak on difficulties in her journey.

“A rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” read Thursday’s announcement by Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers..