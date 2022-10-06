BreakingNews
Tex McIver seeks bond after overturned murder conviction
Jada Pinkett Smith to publish a memoir celebrating feminine power

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
Smith is set to publish a second book; this time it will detail her upbringing, relationships and motherhood

The “Red Table Talk” host is ready to spill it all in a new memoir she claims will celebrate authentic feminine power.

Jada Pinkett Smith has signed a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a release in fall 2023. So far, the title of the book remains a secret. But a shared press release said the actress will speak on difficulties in her journey.

“A rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” read Thursday’s announcement by Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers..

While some fans wonder if the “Set It Off” actress will include her thoughts about Oscar night, the book will apparently shed light on her relationship with late rapper Tupac Shakur, her upbringing in Baltimore and her marriage to Will Smith, as well as her personal experiences with motherhood.

The “Matrix Reloaded” star has been vocal about her bouts with depression, her hair loss disorder and other mental health issues. The publisher shares that she is finally ready to let the world in on who Jada is.

“In crisis at age 40, Jada recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way,” said the release.

Smith is following in the footsteps of other celebrities — including her husband, Will Smith, who released his bestselling memoir, “Will,” in November 2021.

“This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior,” adds Thornton. “It is my great honor to take that journey with her.” said Carrie Thornton, Dey Street Books VP and editorial director.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Here's why Braves are well-positioned to repeat as World Series champs
