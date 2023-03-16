TikTok: Moon phase trend claims to determine soulmates

The trend has gone viral with more than 147 million views. Single users have decided to jump on the trend too, matching their moon phase with those of their pets and best friends — after all, there is more than one way to have a soulmate and it doesn’t necessarily have to be romantic.

Unlike most TikTok trends, which employ in-app features, the moon phase trend requires users to download a separate application. Here’s how you can make you own moon phase video: