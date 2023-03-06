The ultimate movie list for Women’s History Month

‘Hidden Figures’

The story of three brilliant African-American women at NASA who serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history. Available on Disney+

‘Suffragettte’

In early 20th-century Britain, the growing suffragette movement forever changes the life of a working wife and mother who joins a diverse group of women who fight for equality and the right to vote. Available on Peacock.

‘Little Big Women’

A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence. Available on Netflix.

‘Circumstance’

An Iranian teenager discovers her sexual identity while her brother becomes dangerously obsessed with Islamic fundamentalism. Available on Prime Video.

‘The Woman King’

In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Available on Netflix.

‘Wild’

Cheryl Strayed (Reese Witherspoon) must put her life back together after a failed marriage and the loss of her mother. Available on Prime Video.

‘Battle of the Sexes’

The infamous tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs is played out by Steve Carell and Emma Stone, showcasing one of the most memorable moments of the 1970s. Available on Prime Video.

‘Confirmation’

Kerry Washing stars as Anita Hill, a former employee of then Judge Clarence Thomas who accuses him of sexual harassment after he is nominated for the Supreme Court. Available on HBO Max and Prime Video.

‘Real Women Have Curves’

This beloved indie movie stars America Ferrera as a first generation Mexican-American girl struggling to please her family while pursuing her own dreams. Available on Prime Video.

‘A League of Their Own’

Tom Hanks and Gena Davis star in the story of an all female baseball league during World War II. This classic film has also inspired a series. Available on Peacock.

‘On the Basis of Sex’

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a struggling attorney and new mother, faces numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights. When Ginsburg takes on a groundbreaking tax case with her husband, she knows it could change the direction of her career and the way the courts view gender discrimination. Available on Prime Video.

‘Frida’

A biopic of one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century, “Frida” stars Salma Hayek as the artists and activist who caused a stir in the art world. Available on HBO Max.

‘Queen of Katwe’

Life in the slums of Kampala, Uganda, is a constant struggle for 10-year-old Phiona. But her world changes when she meets Robert Katend who teaches children how to play chess. Available on DIsney+

‘Mustang’

Five orphan girls must fight Turkish patriarchy after innocent playing causes trouble for their family. Available on Tubi.

‘Erin Brockovich’

A dramatization of the true story of Erin Brockovich, who fought against the energy giant Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) over its culpability for the contamination of a community’s groundwater. Available on Prime Video.