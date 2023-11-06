T.I. adds second show at Symphony Hall

Concert celebrating anniversary of “Trap Muzik” gets additional date.

Credit: Zach Wolfe

Credit: Zach Wolfe

Life
By
30 minutes ago

Tickets for T.I.’s Dec. 28 show at Atlanta Symphony Hall were selling expeditiously, so the rapper and entrepreneur added a second date.

Last month, the Grammy-winning artist announced that he plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his second album “Trap Muzik” by performing with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra later this year.

“Due to high demand, I’ve added another show to the symphony performance,” he announced via Instagram. “You ain’t heard about that? I know you heard about it because my phone won’t stop ringing.”

The event, “T.I.: A Night Celebrating 20 Years of Trap Muzik,” will include live performances from the breakthrough sophomore release, which includes songs such as “Be Easy,” “Rubber Band Man,” and “24s.” The set list will also feature other songs from T.I.’s career dating back to his 2001 debut, “I’m Serious.” The second show will take place on Fri., Dec. 29.

Tickets for both dates are still available.

About the Author

Follow Gavin Godfrey on twitter

Gavin Godfrey writes about diversity and culture for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Hotel employee shot in Cobb; suspect arrested at neighboring hotel28m ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

DOJ defends Voting Rights Act in Georgia redistricting case
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: Is it possible the Falcons aren’t any good?
1h ago

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
3h ago

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
3h ago

Rising child care costs hurting Georgia parents; White House offers aid
7h ago
The Latest

Planet Fitness is giving away turkeys Nov. 20-21
Starbucks reveals new holiday cups and festive menu items
‘Is God real?’ When science points to the divine
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
3h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top