T.I. adds second show at Symphony Hall

Last month, the Grammy-winning artist announced that he plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his second album “Trap Muzik” by performing with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra later this year.

“Due to high demand, I’ve added another show to the symphony performance,” he announced via Instagram. “You ain’t heard about that? I know you heard about it because my phone won’t stop ringing.”

The event, “T.I.: A Night Celebrating 20 Years of Trap Muzik,” will include live performances from the breakthrough sophomore release, which includes songs such as “Be Easy,” “Rubber Band Man,” and “24s.” The set list will also feature other songs from T.I.’s career dating back to his 2001 debut, “I’m Serious.” The second show will take place on Fri., Dec. 29.

Tickets for both dates are still available.