Kit Harington to return as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

“The Winds of Winter,” Martin’s sixth installment of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” does not yet have a release date. Martin has given several release windows through the years, the first being all the way back in 2014. Speaking on Idris and Sabrina Elba’s Coupledom Podcast in May, Martin acknowledged that the book is late, but also that fans can be tough.

“I get that ‘Winds of Winter,’ the sixth book, is late,” Martin said. “I could get a hundred good comments but there are still a few fans who are going to remind me on my blog; I say ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ and they say ‘never mind Happy Thanksgiving, where’s the book?’”

In the author’s opinion, the internet and social media have brought out some fans’ bad sides.

“I love the fans, although I do think Twitter and the internet and social media has brought out a viciousness I never saw in the old days. Love and hate are very close, particularly with something like comic books or any established franchises.”