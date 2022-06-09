BreakingNews
Police working 2 shootings in NW Atlanta
This simple lifestyle change could reduce your stroke risk, study says

Symptoms of a Stroke

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
It’s time to get active

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open suggests that being physically active can reduce the risk of stroke caused by a sedentary lifestyle. There is a catch, however.

According to Medical Dialogues, the amount and intensity of physical activity necessary to prevent a stroke has not been determined. It is also unknown precisely how much of an independent risk factor being sedentary is for a stroke.

“This study’s findings suggest that more time spent being physically active, especially at moderate intensities, and less time spent being sedentary, particularly in longer bouts, may help reduce the risk of stroke,” the study said.

The cohort study examined 7,607 adults 45 years old or older to investigate the “accelerometer-measured sedentary time and physical activity of varying intensity and duration with the risk of incident stroke.”

The study noted that stroke is currently the second most common cause of death and third most common cause of disability worldwide, leading to roughly 6.5 million deaths and 113 million disability-adjusted life-years. There are an estimated 10.3 million strokes each year worldwide. Within the U.S., someone experiences a strokes every 40 seconds. An American dies of a stroke every four minutes.

If you want to be proactive and reduce your risk, make sure your not spending too much time in one place each day.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

