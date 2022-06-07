Celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday with a cabaret party

Award-winning actress, singer and American icon Judy Garland would have turned 100 on Friday, June 10. Atlanta’s Out Front Theater will host a cabaret birthday party to celebrate her legacy.

Garland died in 1969, just 12 days after her 47th birthday, but her work and legacy live on. Her timeless performance as Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz” boosted her into stardom as a teenager, and at 39 she became the youngest person and first female to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in cinema. She is recognized as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.