Celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday with a cabaret party

What better way to celebrate the life and legacy of Judy Garland than a cabaret birthday party?
Award-winning actress, singer and American icon Judy Garland would have turned 100 on Friday, June 10. Atlanta’s Out Front Theater will host a cabaret birthday party to celebrate her legacy.
Garland died in 1969, just 12 days after her 47th birthday, but her work and legacy live on. Her timeless performance as Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz” boosted her into stardom as a teenager, and at 39 she became the youngest person and first female to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in cinema. She is recognized as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.
The icon’s timeless performances still resonate with people today.
“Through live performances, video clips, archived interviews, and more, join us in honoring one of the world’s greatest performers as we showcase her incredible achievements, struggles, resilience, and everything that makes her a lifelong icon,” the event description read.
Tickets are on sale online. General admission tickets are$15 and VIP tickets are $25. VIP Ticket holders will receive a gift bag, sweet treats, a Judy Garland perfume and a free cocktail. The event begins at 8 p.m., and valet parking costs $5.
Judy’s 100 Birthday Celebration Cabaret!
Out Front Theater: 999 Brady Avenue NW. (404) 448-2755
8 p.m., Friday, June 10.
Cost: $15 General Admission or $25 for VIP
Buy tickets here.
