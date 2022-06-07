ajc logo
X

Celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday with a cabaret party

Combined ShapeCaption
A pair of authentic ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" was stolen 13 years ago. The shoes were part of an exhibit at the July Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The ruby slippers, one of only four pairs known to exist, have been found and will be returned. The man who owned this pair said they were used for the close-up shots, when Garland's character - Dorothy Gale - would click her heels together. The shoes are insured for $1 million, but might be worth betw

Life
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

What better way to celebrate the life and legacy of Judy Garland than a cabaret birthday party?

Award-winning actress, singer and American icon Judy Garland would have turned 100 on Friday, June 10. Atlanta’s Out Front Theater will host a cabaret birthday party to celebrate her legacy.

ExploreBuckhead seniors find croquet strategic and social

Garland died in 1969, just 12 days after her 47th birthday, but her work and legacy live on. Her timeless performance as Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz” boosted her into stardom as a teenager, and at 39 she became the youngest person and first female to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in cinema. She is recognized as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

The icon’s timeless performances still resonate with people today.

“Through live performances, video clips, archived interviews, and more, join us in honoring one of the world’s greatest performers as we showcase her incredible achievements, struggles, resilience, and everything that makes her a lifelong icon,” the event description read.

Tickets are on sale online. General admission tickets are$15 and VIP tickets are $25. VIP Ticket holders will receive a gift bag, sweet treats, a Judy Garland perfume and a free cocktail. The event begins at 8 p.m., and valet parking costs $5.

Explore5 luxury communities for older adults to check out around Atlanta

Judy’s 100 Birthday Celebration Cabaret!

Out Front Theater: 999 Brady Avenue NW. (404) 448-2755

8 p.m., Friday, June 10.

Cost: $15 General Admission or $25 for VIP

Buy tickets here.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
Bradley’s Buzz: It took a while, but the Braves are a winning team
Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics
20h ago
Atlanta City Council OKs $925,000 settlement for Peoplestown home
4h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
5h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
5h ago
In Vinings, partial hand recount confirms cityhood results
4h ago
The Latest
RHOA’s NeNe Leakes is selling her dazzling $2.5m Atlanta apartment, report says
51m ago
The Adidas and Gucci collab just dropped, and celebrities are already rocking it
2h ago
From nonprofits to rewards programs, here are the best ways to save on medication
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top