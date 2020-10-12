This is the cost of happiness in Georgia, according to study

Explore This is how much it costs to comfortably retire in Georgia

Georgia managed to make it in the top 20, landing at No. 19 for the happiest states in the United States. The Peach State has a happiness rating of 55.15 and according to the findings, it costs an average of $56,562.36 to live happily down south.

Hawaii came out on top of the list, however, with a happiness rating of 68.27 and average annual earnings of $38,604.96 to be satisfied in the Aloha State. Yet you can earn even less in Kansas and be happy; according to the study, it only takes an average income of $33,937.92 a year to live with a smile on your face.

For a complete list of the top 25 happiest states and how much you need to earn to live there, see below.

This Is How Much You Need to Earn in the Top 25 Happiest US States

Hawaii – $38,604.96 Utah – $45,563.64 Minnesota – $51,339.24 North Dakota - $46,311.00 California - $55,006.32 Idaho - $34,729.68 Maryland - $44,538.24 Iowa - $40,410.36 South Dakota - $52,607.00 Nebaska - $39,920.04 Wisconsin - $34,539.48 Connecticiut - $41,204.00 New Jersey - $34,012.00 New York - $68,053.20 Virginia - $67,001.00 Massachusetts - $60,460.20 Washington - $69,771.36 Colorado - $52,811.40 Georgia - $ 56,562.36 North Carolina - $51,508.68 Arizona - $43,005.48 Texas - $49,446.84 Illinois - $51,054.00 New Hampshire - $55,306.00 Kansas - $ 33,937.92

While it takes earning about $57,000 a year to be happy in Georgia, in Atlanta, it’ll cost you more than double that amount. According to a 2019 study from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com, residents need an annual salary of $121,170 minimum to be happy in the state capital.