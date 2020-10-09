This is Georigan’s favorite pizza, according to analysis

Career resource site Zippia analyzed data from Yelp and pizza industry publication PMQ Magazine to determine the favorite pizzas across the nation and which states order the most pies.

Known for its reviews, Yelp tracked the number of national pizza orders placed on the website and Eat24 before filtering it by state. PMQ Magazine provided data on pizzerias per capita. Analyzers at Zippia assumed that the more pizza places there were in a given area, the more people adored the Italian-imported favorite.