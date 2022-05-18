BreakingNews
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing
ajc logo
X

Aging in Atlanta event covers activities, staying healthy and more

caption arrowCaption
7 Foods You Should Eat as You Get Older.Getting older may not be fun, but we can age gracefully by making the right food choices.Try eating more of these foods as you grow older (and wiser).1. Eggs, Eggs are a readily available source of protein, which protects from muscle and bone loss.2. Fatty fish, Salmon, tuna and sardines are a great source of fatty acids and protein.3. Citrus, These juicy fruits have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties, but eat some of the rind too!.4. Spices, Cinnamon, turmeric and rosemary are all anti-inflammatory and support cognition.5. Fermented dairy, Fermented milk and yogurt will flood your gut with good bacteria.6. Cruciferous vegetables, Cabbage, kale, broccoli and Brussels sprouts support detoxification and joint health.7. Oysters, Oysters offer a high dose of zinc, which supports your immune system

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution once again brought the Aging in Atlanta event to the community for a spring panel on Tuesday, May 17.

A panel of experts in estate planning and health and wellness, as well as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Bo Emerson, covered topics important to metro Atlantans 55 and up.

ExploreAging in Atlanta

Subscribers were able to submit questions ahead of the virtual event, where viewers could tune in for some answers.

Returning panelist Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO of the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm, shared the importance of having a will – no matter whether a family “knows what you want” – and what a solo senior can do to ensure their wishes are followed in their estate plan.

Deanna “Dee Dee” McEwen, Pharm.D., pharmacist with Kroger Health, Atlanta Division, walked viewers through current recommendations for COVID-19, including that everyone over the age of 50 is now eligible for two boosters. There was also information on how Good Rx and other discount cards work. Insured patients should know they can only use one form of payment at a time — insurance and a discount card cannot be used simultaneously.

Bo Emerson, a long-time reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shared some ideas of what residents can get “out and about to.” Emerson recommended the Atlanta Opera’s Come as You Are Festival at Pullman Yards, which will feature a new production of “Cabaret.” Green-thumbs can visit Atlanta Botanical Garden’s event to learn about bee-keeping, also in June.

Sharon Henderson, DNP, APRN-BC, an elder care nurse practitioner at Kaiser Permanente Medicine, addressed how you should speak with your doctor about reducing medicines, exploring reversible causes of changes in the brain that increase forgetfulness as we age, and how physical activity and a good night’s sleep can help memory.

Following the event, two registrants were randomly selected to win $50 Kroger gift cards.

Presenting sponsor Kroger made the event possible. If you couldn’t view it Tuesday, you can watch a replay on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s YouTube channel.

And be sure to catch Aging in Atlanta special sections in the Sunday paper on June 5, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Writer at 79: ‘Pursue the skinny little dream cavorting in your head’
Don’t ignore these common eye problems
Sign up now: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Aging in Atlanta event
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top