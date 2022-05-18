Aging in Atlanta event covers activities, staying healthy and more

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution once again brought the Aging in Atlanta event to the community for a spring panel on Tuesday, May 17.
A panel of experts in estate planning and health and wellness, as well as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Bo Emerson, covered topics important to metro Atlantans 55 and up.
Subscribers were able to submit questions ahead of the virtual event, where viewers could tune in for some answers.
Returning panelist Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO of the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm, shared the importance of having a will – no matter whether a family “knows what you want” – and what a solo senior can do to ensure their wishes are followed in their estate plan.
Deanna “Dee Dee” McEwen, Pharm.D., pharmacist with Kroger Health, Atlanta Division, walked viewers through current recommendations for COVID-19, including that everyone over the age of 50 is now eligible for two boosters. There was also information on how Good Rx and other discount cards work. Insured patients should know they can only use one form of payment at a time — insurance and a discount card cannot be used simultaneously.
Bo Emerson, a long-time reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shared some ideas of what residents can get “out and about to.” Emerson recommended the Atlanta Opera’s Come as You Are Festival at Pullman Yards, which will feature a new production of “Cabaret.” Green-thumbs can visit Atlanta Botanical Garden’s event to learn about bee-keeping, also in June.
Sharon Henderson, DNP, APRN-BC, an elder care nurse practitioner at Kaiser Permanente Medicine, addressed how you should speak with your doctor about reducing medicines, exploring reversible causes of changes in the brain that increase forgetfulness as we age, and how physical activity and a good night’s sleep can help memory.
Following the event, two registrants were randomly selected to win $50 Kroger gift cards.
Presenting sponsor Kroger made the event possible. If you couldn’t view it Tuesday, you can watch a replay on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s YouTube channel.
