These movies, TV shows won’t be on Netflix by the end of September

Netflix's Shuffle Play Feature Will Officially Launch This Year.According to 'Variety,' the streaming service announced that the new feature will launch in the first half of 2021."Shuffle Play" was tested on the platform last year.It works by playingrandom content based on your viewing history.According to Greg Peters, Netflix's COO and chief product officer, ."Shuffle Play" will help users to "indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we’ll pick a title for them just to instantly play.".Netflix intends to come up with a new name for the feature.We’re going to come up with something better than that, so stand by for this. You’ll see it when it rolls out, Greg Peters, Netflix's COO and chief product officer, via statement