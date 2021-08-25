These movies, TV shows won’t be on Netflix by the end of September

When September comes, several titles will exit Netflix.
The streaming giant on Wednesday announced the series and movies that will leave the platform beginning Sept. 3. They include season 2 of “Pawn Stars,” “The Karate Kid” franchise and the biographical drama “The Pianist.”
See below for a full list of what’s leaving by Sept. 30.
Sept. 3
Kicking and Screaming
Sept. 6
Midnight Special
Sep. 7
Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Sept. 11
Turbo
Sept. 12
I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Sept. 14
Pawn Stars: Season 2
Sept. 15
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 16
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Sept. 18
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Sept. 26
The Grandmaster
Sept. 30
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part II
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love