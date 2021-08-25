ajc logo
X

These movies, TV shows won’t be on Netflix by the end of September

Caption
Netflix's Shuffle Play Feature Will Officially Launch This Year.According to 'Variety,' the streaming service announced that the new feature will launch in the first half of 2021."Shuffle Play" was tested on the platform last year.It works by playingrandom content based on your viewing history.According to Greg Peters, Netflix's COO and chief product officer, ."Shuffle Play" will help users to "indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we’ll pick a title for them just to instantly play.".Netflix intends to come up with a new name for the feature.We’re going to come up with something better than that, so stand by for this. You’ll see it when it rolls out, Greg Peters, Netflix's COO and chief product officer, via statement

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

When September comes, several titles will exit Netflix.

The streaming giant on Wednesday announced the series and movies that will leave the platform beginning Sept. 3. They include season 2 of “Pawn Stars,” “The Karate Kid” franchise and the biographical drama “The Pianist.”

ExploreShows, films and documentaries coming to Netflix in September

See below for a full list of what’s leaving by Sept. 30.

Sept. 3

Kicking and Screaming

Sept. 6

Midnight Special

Sep. 7

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Sept. 11

Turbo

Sept. 12

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Sept. 14

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Sept. 15

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

ExploreYou can binge more than 70 Netflix original movies this year

Sept. 16

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Sept. 18

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Sept. 30

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part II

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

In Other News
1
Shows, films and documentaries coming to Netflix in September
2
Vaccinated Krispy Kreme patrons can get two sweet treats for a week
3
Tickets for Obama portraits exhibit at High Museum go on sale
4
OPINION: School murals foster community connection
5
Massive collection of post-slavery Freedmen’s Bureau records to be made
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top