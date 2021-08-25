Shows, films and documentaries coming to Netflix in September

Netflix Reveals Entire 2021 Film Lineup.With movie premieres remaining up in the air due to the pandemic, Netflix decided to drop the names of every film they’ll release this year.From a Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical to superhero movies, here are some of the new titles heading to Netflix in 2021.'Malcolm & Marie' (February 5) , Starring Zendaya and John David Washington.'Moxie', Directed by Amy Poehler.'The Kissing Booth 3', Starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi.'Thunder Force', Starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.'tick, tick...BOOM!', Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.'To All The Boys: Always and Forever', Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo