Shows, films and documentaries coming to Netflix in September

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

September means new series, films and documentaries are coming to Netflix. It also means there are new seasons of favorite programs.

Among them are season 3 of the competition series “The Circle” and “Dear White People: Volume 4,” which is the final season. There’s also the final season of “Lucifer.”

Here’s a complete list of titles coming to Netflix beginning Sept. 1.

Sept. 1

How to Be a Cowboy

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Sept. 2

Afterlife of the Party

Final Account

Q-Force

Sept. 3

Dive Club

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Sharkdog

Worth

Sept. 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Sept. 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

On the Verge

Untold: Breaking Point

Sept. 8

The Circle: Season 3

Into the Night: Season 2

JJ+E

Sept. 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

The Women and the Murderer

Sept. 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Kate

Lucifer: The Final Season

Metal Shop Masters

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series

Prey

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Sept. 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Sept. 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

Sept. 15

Nailed It!: Season 6

Nightbooks

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher

Too Hot To Handle Latino

Sept. 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys

Sept. 17

Ankahi Kahaniya

Chicago Party Aunt

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Sex Education: Season 3

Squid Game

The Stronghold

Sept. 19

Dark Skies

Sept. 20

Grown Ups

Sept. 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

Sept. 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Dear White People: Volume 4

Intrusion

Jaguar

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Sept. 23

Je Suis Karl

Sept. 24

Blood & Water: Season 2

Ganglands (Braqueurs)

Jailbirds New Orleans

Midnight Mass

My Little Pony: A New Generation

The Starling

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

Sept. 28

Ada Twist, Scientist

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

Sept. 29

The Chestnut Man

Friendzone

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

No One Gets Out Alive

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love

Sept. 30

Love 101: Season 2

Luna Park

The Phantom

