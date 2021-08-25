Shows, films and documentaries coming to Netflix in September

September means new series, films and documentaries are coming to Netflix. It also means there are new seasons of favorite programs.
Among them are season 3 of the competition series “The Circle” and “Dear White People: Volume 4,” which is the final season. There’s also the final season of “Lucifer.”
Here’s a complete list of titles coming to Netflix beginning Sept. 1.
Sept. 1
How to Be a Cowboy
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Sept. 2
Afterlife of the Party
Final Account
Q-Force
Sept. 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Worth
Sept. 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Sept. 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
Sept. 8
The Circle: Season 3
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
Sept. 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer
Sept. 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
Prey
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Sept. 13
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Sept. 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Sept. 15
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Too Hot To Handle Latino
Sept. 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Sept. 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game
The Stronghold
Sept. 19
Dark Skies
Sept. 20
Grown Ups
Sept. 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Sept. 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Sept. 23
Je Suis Karl
Sept. 24
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
Sept. 28
Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
Sept. 29
The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love
Sept. 30
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park
The Phantom