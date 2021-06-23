Local animal shelters at capacity, offering free adoptions through Sunday

There are currently 226 animals at the Fulton County shelter and 370 at the DeKalb shelter. A list of the pets available for adoption is available online.

Last spring, as COVID-19 was taking hold, the shelters put out an urgent call for adoptions, and 1,100 pets were adopted or fostered in just one week, LifeLine said.

Atlantans fostered a record number of pets, 7,250, from the public shelters in 2020. Fostering involves caring for a pet to free up shelter space until a permanent home can be found.

“The community stepped up in a big way during the pandemic and helped us to clear the shelters during uncertain times,” DeKalb County Animal Services shelter director Kerry Moyers-Horton said. “We are counting on their amazing support to help save even more lives.”

Dogs and cats can be adopted for free from any LifeLine shelters:

- Fulton County Animal Services: 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta

- DeKalb County Animal Services: 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee

- LifeLine Community Animal Center: 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta