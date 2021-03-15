These Georgia suburbs are the best for young professionals, Niche says

Two Georgia suburbs managed to crack the top 15 of the best suburbs list.

North Druid Hills is the No. 8 Best Suburb for Young Professionals in America. Overall, the suburb has an A+ grade. That includes an A+ in nightlife and health and fitness, and an A- in outdoor activities and commute.

“Living in North Druid Hills offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In North Druid Hills there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks,” Niche said of the 18,000 population area. “Many young professionals live in North Druid Hills and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in North Druid Hills are above average.”

The community also landed at No. 12 on Niche’s list of the Best Places to Retire in Georgia.

Vinings also managed to make it into the top 20, coming in at No. 14.

The neighborhood is part of the city of Atlanta, but it is in Cobb County. Vinings has an overall A+ grade. It also scored that for nightlife and health and fitness. Vinings, which has a population of nearly 13,000, received an A- for public schools and outdoor activities.

“Living in Vinings offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. Many young professionals live in Vinings and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Vinings are highly rated,” Niche noted.

Additionally, Vinings came in at No. 1 on the Best Places to Live in Cobb County list.

