Atlanta lands in top 10 of best cities for renters in 2021

The personal finance, advice, news and reviews resource discovered the best cities for renters by scoring the 100 largest U.S. cities using various data sources. They included collecting information on apartments, weather and disaster risk and park information from sources such as Apartments.com and The Trust for Public Land.

Atlanta managed to make it into the top 10, coming in at No. 6 on the list.

On average, a 2-bedroom apartment in the City in the Forest costs $1,608 a month to rent and is on average 1,114 square feet. Thanks to its lush landscape, 72% of the population is within a 10-minute walk to a park. Not immune to severe weather, the biggest weather and natural disaster risks are heatwaves and tornadoes.

Ultimately, Atlanta scored 809 out of 1,000.

“Atlanta lets you go big: It has the largest average apartment sizes among the 100 large cities in the U.S.,” Forbes Advisory wrote. “It should be easy to find an apartment building with a gym (75% have them) and a new or updated kitchen (34% have stainless steel appliances). You may also be able to snag an apartment with an in-unit washer and dryer (half have this perk).”

Best Cities For Renters 2021

1. Plano, Texas

2. Omaha, Nebraska

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

4. Lincoln, Nebraska

5. Gilbert, Arizona

6. Atlanta, Georgia

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

8. Henderson, Nevada

9. Virginia Beach, Virginia

10. Charlotte, North Carolina