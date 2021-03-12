5 patio-perfect homes for sale in Sandy Springs

420 Riverhill Dr NW, Atlanta

Characterized by an open, sunny floor plan thanks to its large windows, this home adjacent to Arlington Memorial Park has lots to offer. The primary bedroom features a large bay window and a California closet and there’s a spacious basement. The den features double french doors that open to a private patio. You could also build a second-tier patio along the rock in the backyard.

250 N Springs Ct, Sandy Springs

This 1972-build provides the most privacy in the Wyndham Hills subdivision. The living room opens to an ample sunroom where a charming patio awaits next to it. The low-maintenance yard means you can spend more time sipping your favorite beverage on the patio and less time worrying about landscaping.

7127 Riverside Dr, Sandy Springs

Described as a wooded retreat, this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a primary bedroom with a fireplace and bathroom with a soaking tub. A large patio that overlooks the surrounding woods offers great entertaining space, too.

7790 Landowne Dr, Sandy Springs

In the coveted Spalding Lake neighborhood is a brick dwelling with a renovated open floor plan on the main level. The den and keeping rooms have working brick fireplaces, too. The basement bedroom offers ideal space for an office or workout area and a covered patio sits off of it.

7900 Innsbruck Dr, Sandy Springs

Features of this glorious estate include a stone fireplace, stately entrance from a stone front porch and an inviting kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a butler’s pantry. The stone patio provides privacy, so you can sip a glass of vino in peace.