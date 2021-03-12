5 patio-perfect homes for sale in Sandy Springs

When it comes to the home features buyers most desire, a patio is in the top 5.
That’s according to business and personal finance publisher Kiplinger, which rounded up 11 of the home features buyers covet the most. The website said that patios have become the most-desired outdoor feature in the housing market.
“When most buyers see a house with a really nice backyard, they start to envision themselves sitting outdoors with friends having drinks,” Mike McGrew, chairman and CEO of Lawrence, Kansas-based realty firm McGrew Real Estate told the website.
For metro Atlantans looking to move to Sandy Springs, there are several homes on the market that will allow you to do just that. Glimpse below to view the homes that offer patio-perfect setups ideal for entertaining.
420 Riverhill Dr NW, Atlanta
Characterized by an open, sunny floor plan thanks to its large windows, this home adjacent to Arlington Memorial Park has lots to offer. The primary bedroom features a large bay window and a California closet and there’s a spacious basement. The den features double french doors that open to a private patio. You could also build a second-tier patio along the rock in the backyard.
250 N Springs Ct, Sandy Springs
This 1972-build provides the most privacy in the Wyndham Hills subdivision. The living room opens to an ample sunroom where a charming patio awaits next to it. The low-maintenance yard means you can spend more time sipping your favorite beverage on the patio and less time worrying about landscaping.
7127 Riverside Dr, Sandy Springs
Described as a wooded retreat, this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a primary bedroom with a fireplace and bathroom with a soaking tub. A large patio that overlooks the surrounding woods offers great entertaining space, too.
7790 Landowne Dr, Sandy Springs
In the coveted Spalding Lake neighborhood is a brick dwelling with a renovated open floor plan on the main level. The den and keeping rooms have working brick fireplaces, too. The basement bedroom offers ideal space for an office or workout area and a covered patio sits off of it.
7900 Innsbruck Dr, Sandy Springs
Features of this glorious estate include a stone fireplace, stately entrance from a stone front porch and an inviting kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a butler’s pantry. The stone patio provides privacy, so you can sip a glass of vino in peace.