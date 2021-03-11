Ikea debuts audiobook edition of famed catalog

Making its debut Tuesday, the new audio edition of the catalog aims to answer any possible questions puzzled Ikea shoppers may have about why it needs to exist.

“Let me personally assure you that it is real,” the narrator said in the prologue audio. “We know that by now, you’ve probably binged through every possible podcast, audiobook and ‘Best of 2020’ playlist there is, so maybe you could use some new soothing sounds to put on while we all continue waiting for normal life to get back to, yeah, normal,” the narrator said. “You can think of this audio piece as a tour for your ears.”