These Georgia places are on the list of best cities for remote workers

Two Georgia cities made it onto the list in two categories.

Dalton was the best work-from-home city in the Peach State and it was the No. 5 best medium-sized city for remote workers. It costs an average of $650 a month for rent in the Carpet Capital of the World and 99% of people have access to high-speed wired internet.

Meanwhile, an Atlanta neighborhood also made it onto the list, which for its purposes was considered an extra-small city. Buckhead came in at No. 7 in the category.

“Before any of us had heard of COVID-19, increasing access to high-speed internet and the broad shift toward an information economy had been conspiring to drive more and more workers out of offices and back to the couch, er, home office,” InMyArea.com wrote in its conclusion. “There’s no doubt that these changes will reverberate through the economy, even to industries that don’t make this shift. But one positive aspect of this transformation is that workers may have more freedom to move, and as our analysis indicates, there are cities large and small all across the country that would be excellent options for remote workers.”